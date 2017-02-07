LETTER: Minister must be jailed

You report the EFF as calling for the resignation of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, while the DA is calling on President Jacob Zuma to remove her. As far as I am concerned, they are both wrong.

She is in contempt of a Constitutional Court ruling, so should be arrested forthwith, tried without undue delay and sentenced to at least 10 years. That might shake the system enough for the ministries to do what they are told in future.

Philip Lloyd

Rosebank, Cape Town