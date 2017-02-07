Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Minister must be jailed

07 February 2017 - 07:24 AM
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

You report the EFF as calling for the resignation of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, while the DA is calling on President Jacob Zuma to remove her. As far as I am concerned, they are both wrong.

She is in contempt of a Constitutional Court ruling, so should be arrested forthwith, tried without undue delay and sentenced to at least 10 years. That might shake the system enough for the ministries to do what they are told in future.

Philip Lloyd
Rosebank, Cape Town

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Zuma again in the mood to stamp his mark on ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: De Lille quit amid ideological ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
A woman president in SA? Sadly the top contender ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Reality blights hope of spring
Opinion / Editorials
5.
BRUCE'S LIST: The ‘94’: was it criminal neglect ...
Opinion / Bruce's List

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.