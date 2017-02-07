LETTER: Businesses need policing

Over the past 30 years I have dealt with the small business sector across all sorts of industries. I have had feedback over these years that local workers are not in any way enthusiastic to take up blue-collar work (Local waiters not up to the job, February 3).

Although this was not given prominence in the paper, at least Business Day was brave enough to run with it. Many South African employers are faced with this exact problem throughout various industries. The more demeaning the job the less likely there will be South African takers.

Over and above this, work-seekers from the rest of southern Africa appear more than willing to start at the bottom and to work their way up. This does often lead to xenophobia and clearly engenders a lot of resentment at the workplace. Unfortunately, many small businesses are also willing to take the risk of employing foreigners with no work permits.

There is a dire need to employ more labour inspectors and to properly train and resource them. Our small business sector does need to be carefully looked at and given incentives to legally employ local labour.

Michael Bagraim, MP

Labour spokesperson, DA