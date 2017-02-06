Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Treasury is not to blame

06 February 2017 - 04:00 AM
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
You report that President Jacob Zuma accuses the Treasury of standing in the way of transformation (February 2). Apparently some of the ministries are not being funded as well as he would like.

If our president spent a little more time learning how government is supposed to run, he would find a solution to his problems. There is a thing called a "budget", and each ministry argues its case for an allocation from that budget. Treasury does its best to balance the books in the face of competing demands, and recommends to Parliament who should get what. Parliament debates the proposals and reaches an agreement.

The Treasury is not standing in the way of transformation; it is the president’s own party in Parliament not answering his petulant calls.

Philip Lloyd
Rosebank, Cape Town

