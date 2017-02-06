LETTER: Shaik can shake things up

There is one person who could prove or disprove President Jacob Zuma’s alleged corruption history. After all, he was found guilty of having a corrupt relationship with the man.

The Oxford dictionary defines a relationship as, "The way in which two or more people or things are connected." This presupposes a relationship consists of two or more people. So, in the case of Schabir Shaik, the relationship was between him and one other.

Now let us consider the phraseology of the judge who sent Shaik to jail. "The case is convincing and really overwhelming," Judge Squires said as he finished weighing the evidence of count one of general corruption against Shaik. The judge said payments made to Zuma by Shaik constituted a benefit under the definition of corruption.

Shaik was jailed, but his pal who he helped financially in the said corrupt transactions — then deputy president Jacob Zuma — walked away. The giver, Shaik, and the receiver, Zuma, were equally guilty. So why has only one borne the brunt?

Shaik was given a fake parole after a short term behind bars. From death’s door, he was miraculously healed and is living it up on the golf course. Zuma owed him for taking the fall, or so it appeared.

Shaik should substitute his golf clubs for a laptop and write his memoirs, describing what brought on the cosy tie-up with Zuma and what transpired behind closed doors. After all, it was Shaik who faced the music. It is time to set the record straight. Call it revenge, if you like.

Cliff Buchler

George