LETTER: Mentally ill need support

I fully agree with Peter Bruce (Nation cannot ignore mental health crisis, January 27). I run an NGO that has proven intervention programmes with adolescents and a prevention programme that, if we had the support of the education and/or health departments, would help school pupils not only with their substance abuse and mental health issues, but to keep them in school.

It is no use bragging about the Western Cape matric pass rate when so many drop out between Grade 8 and matric. What is happening to them? They turn to crime, gangs and substance abuse.

As an NGO, we recognised the need for counselling in communities that generally cannot afford to see private counsellors. We offer counselling for all mental health issues on a donation basis, thereby bringing help within the reach of all members of our communities. The need for our services has proven so great that we have just opened our third centre in Cape Town.

Counselling and helping people deal with mental health issues helps them stay employed and cuts down on absenteeism, which in turn boosts the workforce and the economy.

Judy Strickland

Director, Hope House Counselling Centre