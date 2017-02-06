LETTER: Jewish groups speak out

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane expresses surprise over the "loud silence" of the Jewish community over the upsurge of Islamophobia (Bigotry is pure folly, February 3). With due respect, a closer investigation would have revealed that this is far from being the case. In the US, Jewish civil rights organisations, such as the Anti-Defamation League and the National Council of Jewish Women, as well as Jews with roots in the former Soviet Union, have been at the forefront of protest action against measures perceived to be discriminatory, whether against Muslims, Mexicans or other vulnerable groups.

In SA, the SA Jewish Board of Deputies has likewise been very vocal in condemning all forms of racism, including the recent instances of anti-Muslim bigotry. This included issuing a press statement condemning the recent depositing of a pig’s snout in a Western Cape mosque and expressing solidarity with the local Muslim community in this regard. Speaking at an Interfaith Harmony Week event last week, former Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool acknowledged and welcomed the firm stance against the attacks taken by Jewish and Christian communities.

David Saks

Associate Director SA Jewish Board of Deputies