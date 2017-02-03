Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US threats nothing new

03 February 2017 - 04:00 AM
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
About 75 years ago, the name Adolf Hitler was on everyone’s lips. The world trembled as Hitler vowed to restore Germany’s glorious past. Today, the entire globe is being shaken by the name Donald Trump as he vows to "make America great again" using protectionism and isolationism.

George Orwell wrote in his book 1984: "If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face, forever." In reality, the US has followed this policy for the past 50 years, starting nearly 250 wars to defend its narrow political and economic interests. It controls the world not through respect, but through violence and the threat of violence.

Trump is ignoring the wise words of some of his predecessors. Dwight D Eisenhower said: "We do not accept the use of force as a wise or proper instrument for the settlement of international disputes."

Franklin D Roosevelt defined the US’s goals as four freedoms: freedom of speech and worship and freedom from want and fear. Trump destroyed all four while only seven days into his presidency. The US is today the home of the fearful and the land of the destitute.

Farouk Araie
Johannesburg

