LETTER: Planking mistakes

Thanks to Marika Sboros for her excellent article (Planking is a quick and cheap way to build core strength – but it is not child’s play, February 1). However, the experts tell me the accompanying picture that demonstrated the plank was dangerously misleading. The person’s head position is incorrect and could lead to headaches and damage to the neck. The head should be in line with the rest of the body.

Converts to planking should take note.

Doug Blackmur

West Beach