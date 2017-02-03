Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Planking mistakes

03 February 2017 - 04:00 AM
A participant planks at the Plank Sport Carnival in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
Thanks to Marika Sboros for her excellent article (Planking is a quick and cheap way to build core strength – but it is not child’s play, February 1). However, the experts tell me the accompanying picture that demonstrated the plank was dangerously misleading. The person’s head position is incorrect and could lead to headaches and damage to the neck. The head should be in line with the rest of the body.

Converts to planking should take note.

Doug Blackmur
West Beach

