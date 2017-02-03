LETTER: Bigotry is pure folly

"Whether human folly is the work of God or not, it does not diminish in practice. Centuries often elapse before one human folly gives place to another, but, like the light of an extinguished star, folly has never failed to reach its destination." So wrote Croatian literature giant Miroslav Krleza. His 1938 classic On the Edge of Reason is a must read for every American voter who gifted the world the Donald Trump nightmare. It is too late now to start protesting against the Trump presidency, as the likes of Madonna are doing. I hope the same mistake won’t be repeated in France (by staying away from the polls and indirectly ushering in right-wing populism).

I have lived with Trump all my life in Africa. He is Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe, Idi Amin in Uganda and Pierre Nkurunziza in Burundi. They are above the constitution and rule of law. As Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni stated, he is not the servant of the people.

In 2016, the Americans decided to become Africa by endorsing Trump. The US that was a beacon of light to humanity is now a joke. The bullets of bigotry that took the life of Abraham Lincoln are today the face of the US. The age of hope is gone and anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, sexism and racism have friends in the White House.

Jacob Zuma, who ripped the heart out of our democracy, is a better devil than Trump. At least he laughs while he undermines the Constitution. To understand the mind-set of Trump, I went to Livia E Bitton Jackson’s book Elli (Coming of age in the Holocaust). As Trump banned Muslims, I searched for answers in Robert Marshall’s In the Sewers of Lvov. I am surprised at the loud silence of the Jewish community. Islamophobia is no different to anti-Semitism. Yesterday, it was the Jews under attack, today, it is the Muslims. Where is the Jewish voice against Islamophobia?

Terrorism cannot be a euphemism for Muslims. It is the same as saying blacks are thieves. Fighting global terror is no excuse to promote bigotry. But there is hope.

I find it ironic that the Germany that gave us Adolf Hitler is now a protector of humanity. Angela Merkel is the last one standing to halt the foolishness of Trump. Thank goodness a woman is the voice of reason.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail