LETTER: Stereotypical narratives

As we wonder where Donald Trump’s support comes from, Neva Makgetla gives us a clue: her column is a stereotypical narrative that fits no one’s experience (Uneven varsity access recreates privilege, January 31). No reference or sympathy for what universities already do for their poor students — yet administrators know.

Then there is the insinuation that rich kids are now joining the band to bring down their fees, when in fact "they can easily pay more". Struggling parents may wonder how the government knows all this. No reference to the student financial aid scheme or who and how many actually benefit, even though in the classrooms they know only too well.

As she pleads to bring down fees for the poor, Curro and Advtech happily move into Africa and onto the stock exchange, presumably in full confidence that people are willing to pay for quality education. No reference to real complaints by poor students that dysfunctional colleges are incapable of issuing graduation certificates. The beautifully rounded figures used to couch the narrative simply make her leftist argument dubious, and thereby opens up space for an alternative-right to emerge. Trump stepped into that space.

J Kuhn

Cape Town