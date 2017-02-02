LETTER: Era of bailouts must end

The political oversight efforts of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and, more recently, President Jacob Zuma’s Presidential SOE Co-ordinating Council, have had little effect on the South African Post Office (Sapo), which continues to lose more than R100m every month. When a company is losing that much money, how can it ever hope to be a sustainable business?

Sapo CEO Mark Barnes revealed in Parliament this week that debt service costs of R350m a year on government guarantees of R3.5bn are proving to be unsustainable for the entity, which is battling to return to profitability.

Revenue has fallen by R166m, which is R701m below the revenue forecast in the latest of several strategic turnaround plans tabled before the portfolio committee on telecommunications and postal services.

The fall in revenue has been partially offset by deferred costs, including staff and transport, which ultimately does not bode well for Sapo’s longer-term efficiency or effective operations that would enable it to compete with nimble and profitable private sector courier and logistic companies. Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in his 2016 budget speech that further financial support to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) would only be given once operational issues had been addressed. Now that Sapo has paid its creditors, secured supplies of essential goods and services and restored services — if not its reputation — does this mean government will provide the R3.5bn owing to settle Sapo’s debt guarantees?

The DA believes that multibillion-rand bailouts of an entity facing declining revenue in its traditional mail markets and competition in lucrative areas where it is not competitive due to outdated equipment and poor performance, is a shocking waste of public money. The hundreds of millions spent on the corporatisation of Postbank, together with the diversion of human resources, could be avoided by securing a public-private partnership.

The straightjacket mind-set of government control appears to overlook the potential solution offered by a partial privatisation of Postbank. This move would provide much-needed capital to settle the Sapo debt, upgrade systems and infrastructure and provide a revenue stream that could usefully subsidise its universal service obligations, instead of resorting to further bailouts in the downward spiral characteristic of so many SOEs.

Cameron Mackenzie

DA deputy spokesman of telecommunications and postal services