LETTER: Why SA should not abandon its constitutional democracy

Such a radical change would, in effect, amount to a return to the kind of constitution that prevailed under apartheid and white minority rule, with the exception that there would be adult universal franchise. It would be more or less what prevails in the UK in terms of the Westminster model of government.

It is highly ironic that, from time to time, ANC politicians accuse the DA of desiring to reintroduce apartheid and a vocal and prominent former ANC spokesperson is now advocating that we actually return to an apartheid-like constitution, designated as a majoritarian parliamentary one, which would give the ruling party untrammelled powers. He declares that we must abandon constitutional democracy because it causes "spiralling poverty" and both inequality and unemployment, and that our current Constitution was inspired by the Broederbond.

SA has a constitutional democracy, involving a supreme, rigid Constitution, incorporating an enforceable Bill of Rights. It was the product of extensive and penetrating negotiation from 1990 to 1996, which involved a two-stage process, culminating in the final Constitution of 1996. The latter was drafted not by or under the influence of the Broederbond, but by the Constitutional Assembly, a democratically elected body, representative of the entire nation, which gives it moral and political legitimacy.

The final Constitution was part of a political settlement negotiated by the founding fathers of the nation, such as, among others, Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, FW de Klerk, Joe Slovo, Colin Eglin and Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Since the Constitution is entrenched, it cannot be abandoned, but only amended by means of special procedures. At present, the ANC does not have the required majorities to effect constitutional changes. To change it in any other way would be unconstitutional and would amount to a revolutionary change.

The inordinate problems and challenges that SA faces are not the fault of an exceptional Constitution, but rather the fault of the present ANC government, which finds itself mired in controversy, corruption and maladministration. What is required of the government is inspired political leadership to address the vast socio-economic problems, such as poverty, unemployment and inequality, in our land.

Furthermore, the Constitution is working, as reflected in the exemplary judgments of the courts that have been used to prevent the executive from exceeding its powers. Chapter 9 institutions of the Constitution, which facilitate accountability, such as the public protector and the auditor-general, are working well.

Also of considerable importance, the growth of minority parties has enhanced the multi-party nature of our democracy with the emergence of coalition governments in the urban metros of Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality and Johannesburg. As a result, the party political scene is in the process of significant transition. This is a beneficial development that should lead to improved service delivery, greater transparency, accountability and less corruption.

If Manyi were to address the abovementioned issues he would make a more fruitful contribution to our democratic discourse than the preposterous suggestion that we return to an apartheid-era majoritarian parliamentary system.

• Devenish is Emeritus Professor at UKZN and one of the scholars who assisted in drafting the Interim Constitution in 1993