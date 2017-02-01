Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump’s warped wall

01 February 2017 - 04:00 AM
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
When Donald Trump won the US presidential election I was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt over all his pre-election promises as very few elected candidates’ promises materialise once they are elected. But I was really surprised that he intends to make Mexico pay for the border wall he plans on building, by slapping a 20% tax on products imported from that country.

He forgot that Mexico is the US’s third-largest trading partner and millions of US jobs are tied to this relationship. If it goes ahead, this proposal will force US consumers to pay more for everything imported from Mexico, and so it will be the US public paying for the fence and not the Mexicans, as Trump promised.

J M Bouvier
Bryanston

