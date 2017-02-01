LETTER: Rate the ratings agencies

Gavin Keeton provides a timely reality check for those who assert that "SA should not allow itself to be judged by outside agencies or that we should seek credit ratings from more sympathetic agencies" (SA needs export and investment revival, January 30). Whether we like it or not, as long as we generate inadequate domestic savings or are not prepared to cut living standards, we necessarily must rely on foreign investment. And this depends largely on the judgments of Moody’s and other agencies.

By the same token, we do have a right to expect that these agencies will perform in a moral and technical manner that does not replicate their disgraceful, opaque and incompetent actions in the period leading up to the sub-prime crisis and the recent global recession. SA should perhaps argue that the methods and performance of the ratings agencies be subjected to a critical and regular reassessment by an independent international body. Who rates the ratings agencies?

Dr Doug Blackmur

West Beach