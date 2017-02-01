Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Free plug for vaping brand

01 February 2017 - 04:00 AM
Puff love: The jury is still out on whether vaping is safer than smoking tobacco cigarettes. Picture: REUTERS
In a supposedly impartial article on the uncertainty of the impact of e-cigarettes on our health (E-cigarette safety still vaporous due to lack of data — doctor, January 31) Michelle Gumede spends the last third of her article blowing a lot of smoke up Twisp’s backside. I hope she gets a nice thank you letter from Nathan Smith. She deserves it!

Brian Roberts
Via e-mail

