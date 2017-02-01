LETTER: Bolani no people’s hero

I find it disconcerting that the media and public at large are labelling Sihle Bolani a whistle-blower and treating her like a hero.

Whistle-blowers are brave individuals who choose to do the right thing under trying conditions. They face unemployment, personal and financial repercussions and they place themselves and their families in the cross hairs of powerful people who would prefer they kept quiet.

Bolani is upset that the ANC didn’t compensate her for misleading the electorate. She’s upset that her efforts to help steal a democratic election didn’t result in the expected financial reward. I’m forced to ask myself — would she have spoken out if the ANC had paid her?

HJ Lombard

Centurion