LETTER: Zwane digging for trouble

Inasmuch as US President Donald Trump is trying to deregulate doing business in the US to make it easier for investors and manufacturers, SA has gone the opposite way.

Safety stoppages have cost the mining industry more than R13bn in lost revenue over a three-year period. Mining inspectors sometimes stop operations at mines for no good reason, resulting in huge financial losses.

When the Department of Home Affairs decided a year ago to impose regulations on visitors and their children to the country, tourism suffered immensely because tourists were unable to furnish unabridged birth certificates for their children. Consequently, tourists spent their money elsewhere and tourism in SA suffered huge financial losses.

It seems now that mining companies have had enough of Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s indictments and threats concerning safety and closures, notwithstanding that some companies have reduced fatalities by at least 80%. AngloGold Ashanti recently succeeded to overturn a judgment in the Labour Court and, no doubt, litigation will ensue. Sibanye Platinum has already issued summons against the minister for R26m losses incurred during an enforced safety stoppage.

Deaths are an unfortunate risk in underground mining. Intriguingly, more policemen and women die every year while doing their jobs. These are consequences of hazardous occupations. In 2007, SA was the top gold producer in the world. Now, we occupy sixth place. Government regulations and the supervision thereof has made life difficult for mining companies, with the result that future investment in SA will be in short supply.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff