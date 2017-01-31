LETTER: The Oliphant on the stoep

The superb headline on Natasha Marrian’s column tells an enormous story (Oliphant labours at something, but what? January 26).

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant is unfortunately absent on a regular basis. She was nowhere to be found during the massive agricultural strikes in the Western Cape and again when turbulence hit the platinum belt.

Over and above these various disasters, amounting to an industrial relations nightmare, the minister tries her utmost to avoid accounting to the labour portfolio committee in Parliament — her only appearance in the past two years was to give one report for 15 minutes. As a member of the committee, I have to console myself with the occasional photograph of the minister that appears from time to time when she attends cocktail parties.

The removal of Labour Registrar Johan Crouse was described in court as both irrational and invalid, but the minister says that she can’t comment on the ruling because she hasn’t studied the judgment yet.

This issue has been going on for many years; all the registrar was trying to do was his job.

The Labour Court has had to rule twice on the same issue and each time the department has had to pay the legal costs. That means that the taxpayer is footing the bill for Oliphant’s irrational and invalid behaviour.

In any other jurisdiction, a minister would do the right thing and leave her office forthwith.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesperson