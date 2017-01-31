Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Old-fashioned but correct

The dated JSE information on the bottom of the front page is of very limited use

31 January 2017 - 04:00 AM
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

Your undoubted ability to enter time warps and access the past is unlimited. However, as a subscriber whose access to JSE indices is limited, the information on the bottom of your front page is of very limited use. The provision of figures that are two or more days out of date is meaningless. Either get it right or accept that you can’t and do not even attempt it.

I suggest you revert to your previous format, which might have had an old-fashioned look, but was in the main accurate. Surely one of your, no doubt well-remunerated executives, could check the accuracy before publication?

Alan Jones
Fairland

