LETTER: Now, let’s loot the banks

Yunus Carrim was the ANC MP responsible for the bill to close down the Scorpions in 2008, while he was the chairman of the justice committee. In this action, he destroyed his entire creditability as a struggle veteran by becoming a lackey of the then new president, Jacob Zuma. It was necessary for him to take that step so that he could allow Zuma and his cronies to loot the coffers of the state with no consequence.

Moving on to 2016, it is clear that the fears of law-abiding citizens in 2008 were correct — we have a dysfunctional Hawks run by a discredited leader, together with a discredited police chief and National Prosecuting Authority.

It seems that looting of the state coffers is now a national sport.

Now Carrim is again the lackey of his master and looters who want to "transform" the banks. We all know this is code for "hiding the loot".

Maybe Carrim and his buddies from the Zuptas and Black Business Council could form their own bank. As Nigeria has more than 300 banks, it sounds like there is a huge opportunity and I am sure the Public Investment Corporation will be willing to make a huge investment, as it did in the failing Independent Newspapers. Then Carrim can have his nice salary from Parliament paid into this bank.

Rob Tiffin

Cape Town