LETTTER: We need to take action

30 January 2017 - 04:00 AM
Are we to blame for the economic hardship of the past few years? I think we are, or are starting to be responsible.

I do not understand why we need to import products that already exist in our country. What about job creation and supporting local enterprises? Yes, the chicken is affordable, but why is it affordable? Can we not at least try to do what other countries are doing to have cheaper and bigger chickens?

We expect our economy to grow, yet we are not taking any action to make this happen.

It is saddening that people are losing their jobs. And we wonder why our youth look up to other countries and would rather imitate other countries’ lifestyles?

Thabang Senona
Via e-mail

