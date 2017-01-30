LETTER: Worst is the ineptitude

Perhaps in the pursuit of sensationalist headlines recent reports on the ANC’s "black ops war room" made the whole saga appear more serious than it is. Other than allegedly attempting to distribute fake election posters [an attempt that fell flat] most of the other activities of the "war room" would qualify as commonplace, par for the course even, political public relations.

Far more important than the petty skulduggery is the ineptitude with which the scheme was executed. Too few of the groups we advise sufficiently factor in the incompetence of the governing party and its government into assessments of where SA is headed. The "black ops" saga is a case study of the ineptitude phenomenon and shows that even with its own future on the line, the party could not do a simple commonplace thing properly. Its shambolic communications efforts are doubly odd [for us] as our analysts continue to uncover areas of substantive socioeconomic progress for which the governing party and the government might rightly claim credit. Yet ruling party and government communicators seem completely unable to convey such information, its place seemingly usurped by ideological outbursts and outright fabrications.

Extrapolate the ineptitude problem across the party and the public service and you realise the ANC in government is ever less in a position to execute any policy. We have over the past year encountered firms and other groups that say they are finding it very difficult to raise investment or policy matters with government officials as the officials seemingly do not understand what the investors are talking about. This is becoming a very serious problem – even before the problem of action and implementation is reached.

Some analysts and business people complain that this ineptitude holds up the implementation of sound policy, but they do not appreciate that it may, in the short term, also save SA from the worst effects of misguided and destructive policies.

Frans Cronje

CEO, Institute of Race Relations