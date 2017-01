Sarah Wild cites research that finds that smiling ". .. makes people think you are less useful at what you do … and less competent" (Large smiles seen as indicative of a lack in competency levels, January 26). As so often happens, a poet anticipated this research by well over 200 years; Alexander Pope observed in 1735 of Lord Hervey: "Eternal Smiles his Emptiness betray, As shallow streams run dimpling all the way."

R Wortley

Parklands