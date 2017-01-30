LETTER: Rich kids can stand back

Further to the Third Umpire red-lighting #RhodesMustFall activist Joshua Nott for accepting a Rhodes scholarship, more attention has been focused on him as a #RhodesMustFall activist accepting the scholarship than him also being the son of a wealthy lawyer.

This contrasts starkly with the story of Sydney Brenner, Nobel laureate for medicine in 2002. Brenner showed brightness from an early age, learning to read by three and matriculating by 14. He wanted to do medicine, but as his father was an illiterate shoemaker, he certainly needed financial assistance. The Germiston council in those days offered a university scholarship for residents. Brenner applied but came second. A miss is as good as a mile, so it appeared the young Brenner was not destined for university.

At this point, fate intervened favourably when the father of the scholarship winner, who was comfortably middle class, learnt of Brenner’s predicament and advised his son to stand back and allow Brenner to take the scholarship, which his son duly did.

Had the other boy not done so, Brenner would not have gone to medical school and not won the Nobel Prize; perhaps he would have been trapped into following his father’s profession. Thereby does a potential Nobel prizewinner end up as a shoemaker.

Since Nott’s father is a wealthy lawyer, perhaps as a revolutionary, he should emulate Brenner’s benefactor and stand back for a poorer South African to take the scholarship. By not doing so, he may well be blocking another Brenner — possibly a black and/or female one — from realising their potential.

David P Kramer

Via e-mail