LETTER: Potential is high for IPPs

I have great sympathy for the independent power producers (IPPs), but they should rather focus their energy (no pun intended) on establishing alternative electricity supply to consumers directly, within SA’s legal framework. They should concentrate on taking their target market off the grid. This "debate" is not about carbon emissions, supply cost, the reliability of supply or global trends.

IPPs cannot compete with Eskom, but have to sell to it. This works great for Eskom and the ANC, as Eskom gets government guarantees while the ANC gets another state-owned enterprise to employ loyal cadres. Let’s not talk about monopolies, mafia business or the ANC using its executive muscle to force electricity supply through its own private grinder.

I am astounded that our courts endorsed Eskom withholding supply to defaulting local governments: it is obvious to me that defaulting local governments stole the money it collected from paying users and is maintaining electricity supply to nonpaying users.

I hope IPPs notice this great opportunity.

Jan van der Merwe

Kempton Park