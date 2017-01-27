Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Learning plan unworkable

27 January 2017 - 04:00 AM
Robots
The issue of people being substituted for machines in the workplace is increasingly raised. About 40 or 50 years ago, huge increases in productivity led a few optimistic thinkers to suggest that the way to accommodate the growing unemployment problem was for job-holders to work much shorter hours and job-share, with increased leisure for all involved. That Utopian suggestion was not to be.

Instead, there is full-day employment and a growing number of people who live on state handouts and will never be employed, generation to generation.

While Nkareng Mpobane can point to a solution of life-long learning in the advanced countries of Europe and the East (Prepare people for change, January 20), that also is not to be here. Our incompetent, corruption-ridden government cannot even organise an effective education system that addresses our population’s needs on a 20th-century basis.

Robert Stone
Linden

