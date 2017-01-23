LETTER: Prevention always best

There has been much moaning from industry of late about Eskom’s decisions to cut power to nonpayers. Astral, a chicken producer, has been particularly vocal.

Surely these industries must wake up and recognise that one of their social responsibilities is to monitor municipal activities, and to raise red flags the moment they see that the municipality on which they depend for services is making a financial mess?

They could also be good citizens and get stuck in to help fix the problems before the problems affect their businesses. Of course, where corruption rules the corrupt will refuse any assistance. At that point, business has a duty to blow the whistle, loudly. To stand by meekly, while the system falls apart, and then kick up a fuss, is no way to succeed.

Prof Philip Lloyd

Rosebank, Cape Town