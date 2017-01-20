LETTER: SA engineers its failures

A few stories published in your newspaper attracted my attention. First, an employee in the Department of Fisheries is taking it to court for unfair labour practices. To summarise: a person was employed as an administrative secretary, but because of extra duties her position was later upgraded and she is currently earning an annual salary of R900,000.

A few weeks ago your sister publication, The Times, published a survey on the starting salaries of engineers, which it found to be about R600,000. This illustrates why, I believe, Africa will never reach its full potential as a stable, flourishing and prosperous continent, looking after the wellbeing of all its citizens.

I am sure all your readers will agree that engineers create the basis for all economic activity in modern economies. That is why in prosperous countries they are regarded as a scarce resource and consequently are among the highest salary earners, while lawyers become barmen to survive. Not in wonderful SA, however, where a glorified liaison officer (the term is actually used by the disgruntled employee) earns far more than a person with real, hard skills that contribute to economic growth for all to enjoy.

Does it therefore come as a surprise that the IMF decries the shortage of skilled workers in SA? (IMF flags SA’s skills shortage, January 17). No sir, we are the creators of our own destiny.

Derek Abrahams

Cape Town