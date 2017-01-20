LETTER: Prepare people for change

Many theories abound regarding how many jobs are likely to be replaced by robots in the imminent 4th Industrial Revolution, a topic that’s creating much debate at World Economic Forum 2017 in Davos. And while fears of robots taking human jobs are not unfounded, there is a different way of thinking about it.

To begin with, governments and corporates now have an opportunity to review how people are educated to prepare them for a future where humans and robots share the same workspace.

But what about people’s jobs today? There is renewed advocacy for lifelong learning. Cramming most of the learning at the start of one’s life is simply not enough.

Motivation and reward for lifelong learning is an imperative for all governments. And how does South Africa tackle its global education ranking? How the future unfolds, not just for our youth but also for the blue-collar worker whose skill has become automated, can likely be addressed through effective government-led interventions.

In Singapore citizens receive vouchers to pay for training. Such "individual learning accounts" have given money to everyone over 25 to spend on courses from approved providers. Also, corporates and unions are involved in syllabus discussions with providers as they know the skills they will require a year from now.

In Britain, trade unions run training programmes that have garnered support from across the political spectrum. Perhaps our trade unions could adopt a similar approach? Ultimately, the discussion should not have to be about one replacing the other as we make technological advances as a global population.

The WEF should perhaps promote the idea that as new businesses and offerings are developed, people are the ones to build, lead, maintain and market the innovations. As a nation, we need both government and corporates involved to ensure South Africans do not wake up from a slumber to find these changes have already happened.

Nkareng Mpobane

Fund manager, Ashburton Investments