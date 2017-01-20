LETTER: Foreigners add good mix

Both the Department of Labour and the Department of Home Affairs should take heed of the fact that we have an inadequate labour market skills mix. Invariably, when businesses apply for work permits to plug skills gaps in their workforce, they have a difficult time convincing the Department of Labour that not only is the skill needed but also that it is urgent.

I’m informed by many members of the business community that for each skilled person they bring in a further three local jobs are created. I’m also told that a skilled temporary employee from abroad invariably trains a local in a short space of time. Bringing in these skilled individuals creates a positive situation for both the employer and future employees.

In SA today we have a business community that is willing to take the investment risk by employing skilled foreigners, and that is willing to grow their businesses. Government should bring its side by creating an environment that encourages the business community to thrive.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesman