LETTER: Louw fails to back up his accusation

20 January 2017 - 04:00 AM
Picture: ISTOCK

Leon Louw’s attack on my column (How can Friedman be so obtuse about free market group? January 18) is, like all his other responses to criticism, long on bombast and insult, exceedingly short on argument and evidence. To accuse a critic of lying without any evidence to back the claim is, of course, defamatory. But, unlike Louw, I don’t believe in bullying or deterring critics so I will not bother the courts with his canard.

I will spare your readers a point-by-point response, although I would be happy to provide one if asked. Suffice to say that Louw has not refuted a single factual claim made in my column. On the contrary, he has loudly confirmed my core point, which is that he and the Free Market Foundation apply a double standard, denouncing restrictions on economic activity but at the same time supporting controls on the right of foreigners to live and work here.

Steven Friedman
Research professor, University of Johannesburg humanities faculty

