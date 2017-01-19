LETTER: Up for the challenge

I would like to accept the challenge thrown to me by Broiler Association and South African Poultry Association chairman Marthinus Stander (Will Wolpert chip in? January 16).

He challenges us to "put our money where our mouth is and provide funding and personnel to enable poultry exports to take place".

We have been financing a state veterinarian in the Durban port for the past six months in her capacity as export controller. Some of our members have also financed a veterinarian tasked with meat and poultry export management in the Pretoria veterinary office.

We have made it abundantly clear that we would invest money to help fund meat and poultry exports from SA. Stander asserts that we asked to meet to "manage rogue importers". The truth is that I personally met with one of his board members in an effort to broker a meeting between the two organisations, as we have more in common than we have areas of difference, and so that we could explore such common ground for the benefit of both our members as well as the consumer.

Stander can easily substantiate this with the board member concerned, who is a colleague of his. I rest my case!

David Wolpert

CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of SA