LETTER: ANC response is anti-Semitic

The ANC’s hysterical response to Mmusi Maimane’s visit to Israel once again confirms that opposition to Israel is overwhelmingly rooted in anti-Semitism. Although the anti-Israel industry has mastered the "Livingston" gambit of rebutting this accusation, by declaring in advance that any such accusation is an illegitimate way of silencing criticism of Israel, inferences drawn from the facts support that accusation.

Simply ask: first, why those who purport to support the Palestinians jump on the Jews but have nothing to say about the disasters that have overtaken the Palestinians in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and the Gulf States, all of whom if they had the chance would run to the West Bank for the chance of a decent life; and second, why Moroccan-Polisario, Turkey-Northern Cyprus, China-Tibet and Indonesia-East Timor, for instance, have escaped the rancour of those who oppose the so-called Israeli occupation.

Having said that, it is unfortunately true that the current ANC and Palestinian leadership do have much in common — such as prioritising staying in power above the wellbeing of their people and diverting taxpayer or aid funds to their own pockets through corrupt procurement costs and other imaginative methods.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town