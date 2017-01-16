LETTER: Will Wolpert chip in?

Opinion / Letters

David Wolpert once again employs tired rhetoric to attack the local poultry industry, no doubt to protect his Association of Meat Importers and Exporters’ profiteering at the expense of jobs in the sector (Stop blaming imports, January 13).

Local poultry producers are internationally competitive on a whole-chicken basis and would prefer nothing more than to export breast meat to Europe free of duty. Will Wolpert and his association put their money where their mouth is and provide funding and personnel so that, together, we can help the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries establish the structures and systems to enable exports to take place?

Wolpert has never approached us to assist in this matter. What he has done is ask for help in managing rogue importers, who underdeclare imported chicken to avoid paying tariffs to the South African Revenue Service, to protect his profits. Far from an innocuous 14%, chicken imports cost the economy an astronomical R7bn per year. Jobs are being created abroad while we lose thousands at home, closing operations and missing the aim of being a food-secure nation. We do not have to import chicken; we can be self-sufficient and easily create another 20,000 jobs.

All our African neighbours protect their industries, as do Nigeria, Australia, the UK, the EU and the US. The local poultry industry must be the least protected in the world.

Marthinus Stander|
CEO, Country Bird Holdings. Chairman, Broiler Organisation and South African Poultry Association

