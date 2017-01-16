Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ford’s age-old problems

16 January 2017 - 04:00 AM
A sign on a fence at Ford's stamping operations in Dagenham, London. Picture: REUTERS
The problems being reported with respect to Ford SUVs is déjà vu to me. Back in the 1980s, the construction company I worked for bought a Ford Cortina bakkie for a foreman. This vehicle gave no end of problems with overheating. Fortunately the foreman kept an eye on the gauges and stopped when it overheated.

After much downtime over many months, and many hours dealing with the agents, they eventually took the engine apart and discovered that it had been assembled with an incorrect gasket. The gasket was replaced and we never had another problem. I think Ford must have reimbursed the dealer, because we never got an account for the work, and the earlier accounts we had paid were credited.

M Oehley
Via e-mail

