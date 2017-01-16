LETTER: Can’t trust lying Clapper

I was waiting with bated breath for the US Central Intelligence Agency intelligence report that was supposed to be the "smoking gun" proving Russian interference that materially affected the outcome of the November US election. The results were a complete letdown.

When James Clapper, the director of national Intelligence, delivered the "evidence" it was nothing but an embarrassment to the whole intelligence fraternity. This is the same guy who was responsible for the Iraq fiasco, the fiction that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. After nothing was found during the occupation of Iraq by US forces, his answer was that "if they were not found that doesn’t mean they don’t exist".

He also lied at a congressional committee in March 2013 when he said the National Security Agency does not collect data "at all" on the US public, which of course was a lie.

This guy, who in less than two weeks’ time will be unemployed like his boss, Barack Obama, now tells us — without a shred of evidence as there were no data to back it up and no supporting information — that the Russians hacked the Democratic National Committee and were responsible for interfering with the results of the election. Doesn’t it sound familiar, a Democrat crying foul about a Republican win?

Disinformation and propaganda are two sides of the same coin; if you repeat a lie often enough even sober-thinking people tend to believe it. In my humble opinion this is nothing but a witch-hunt, a parting shot by the current administration to justify the expulsion of the Russian diplomats, to box in Trump and force his hand with regard to US relations with Russia.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston