Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Water safety crucial

12 January 2017 - 06:18 AM
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The tragic event in which a girl and the rescue worker who tried to save her were swept away by a river in Kwaggafontein is another reminder that we should take water safety seriously.

As the South African Weather Bureau predicts more heavy rains in the coming months it has become imperative that precautions are taken. Citizens need to obey water safety rules and regulations. Children must be taught to refrain from crossing rivers and bridges, and from swimming during floods. Motorists must exercise extreme caution as they approach bridges and other flooded areas.

Thabang Molai
Tshwane

