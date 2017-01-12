LETTER: New health rules uncaring

It is amazing how the government talks growth out of one side of the mouth but stifles entrepreneurship and employment creation out of the other side (Demarcation rules on healthcare published, January 10).

The effect of the demarcation regulations recently issued by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will be to phase out private health insurance for low-income households.

The DA will not let this happen without a fight. To this end, I have written to the ministers requesting a full regulatory impact assessment to be conducted as a matter of urgency and the results made public. South Africans, especially those who will be prevented from accessing the private sector, deserve to know what impact this will have on their lives.

Regulating the relationship between medical aid and health insurance products is not necessarily a bad thing, but the sting in the tail is the phasing out of the primary healthcare insurance policies, which insurance firms are now prohibited from providing. This is high-handed and probably unconstitutional, for it inhibits the right of every citizen to choose and practise their trade freely.

The likely reason for banning this option is that the government is clearing away the competition to its own proposed state health monopoly, the National Health Insurance. It also appears to be protecting the vested interests of the medical aid industry, which is struggling to sign up new members.

If the government is genuinely interested in providing more South Africans with health coverage, it should support the expansion of the private health insurance sector. More and more citizens are taking it up because it works for them. In the DA’s Our Health Plan, this is precisely our proposal, to be achieved by providing a universal subsidy for every citizen and legal resident (including refugees).

Dr Wilmot James, MP

DA national health spokesman