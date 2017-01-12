Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lebelo’s ‘disturbing drivel’

12 January 2017 - 06:18 AM
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Luther Lebelo’s description of the credit ratings agencies as "economic gangs organised by the CIA and used by SA’s western oppressors to whip the country into line and impose their own preferred economic and social system" would be a source of great mirth if it wasn’t so disturbing to hear such drivel emanating from a senior executive of the South African Revenue Service (Gordhan differs on free pass from SARS, January 9).

Whether he likes it or not, foreign investors base their decisions on the ratings from these agencies, or does he perhaps think that after reading his assessment, they will think, "Oh wow, we never thought of it like that … we think we will invest in SA after all."

Johann Kruger
Noordhoek

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa has two routes he can take to ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Hlaudi’s power — the mask has slipped
Opinion / Editorials
3.
UCT: The zombies have taken over the institution
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Time for political analysts to take the DA ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Fat chance that the ANCYL will ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.