LETTER: Lebelo’s ‘disturbing drivel’

Luther Lebelo’s description of the credit ratings agencies as "economic gangs organised by the CIA and used by SA’s western oppressors to whip the country into line and impose their own preferred economic and social system" would be a source of great mirth if it wasn’t so disturbing to hear such drivel emanating from a senior executive of the South African Revenue Service (Gordhan differs on free pass from SARS, January 9).

Whether he likes it or not, foreign investors base their decisions on the ratings from these agencies, or does he perhaps think that after reading his assessment, they will think, "Oh wow, we never thought of it like that … we think we will invest in SA after all."

Johann Kruger

Noordhoek