LETTERS: Airport queues a disaster

As a tourism operator who owns three lodges in SA, I recently met guests off a Lufthansa flight to OR Tambo. I was appalled that passengers took two hours to clear the immigration desks, after a 10-hour flight from Europe.

This is entirely due to the fact that the Department of Home Affairs has introduced biometric entry-control procedures without ensuring there are adequate staff to handle the process speedily. It seems that there is no awareness whatsoever in government circles that SA is in competition with attractive, shorter-haul destinations, which welcome their visitors with speedy and easy access, sometimes even with garlands of flowers.

The frustration experienced by these passengers was overwhelming. Several were accompanied by small children. Several first-time visitors were heard to say they would never visit the country again. These were people who had overcome SA’s bad image in terms of crime and corruption to board a flight to the country, often against the advice (and to the concern) of friends and family, and at considerable expense.

There is a simple solution to this: defer the full introduction of the system concerned until there are enough trained staff to handle it. Run a small pilot scheme to test it and avoid delays and inconvenience to passengers. I fear, though, that this is too much to hope for — at least until further serious damage has been inflicted on SA’s tourism industry.

Peter Curle

Forest Town