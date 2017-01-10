Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa can save SA

10 January 2017 - 05:55 AM

I am disappointed by those who are calling for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to head the governing party. It is clear the ANC youth and women’s leagues do not have the interests of the country at heart, but continually protect those who want to continue capturing the state.

How can you overlook the calibre of a leader such as Cyril Ramaphosa, who has proven himself to have the required skills and experience and is not associated with corrupt individuals? He is a former general secretary of SA’s biggest union, the National Union of Mineworkers, is a former general secretary of the ANC, a former chairman of the first Parliament, was a successful businessman and is now deputy president of the country.

Most important, he is not captured, and I strongly believe that through his political and business experience, he will be able to restore the international investor confidence our country has lost over the past decade.

Paul Cele

Richmond

Image: None Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SOWETAN

