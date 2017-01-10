LETTER: Much of a muchness

Same old, same old, from ANC president Jacob Zuma. Unfulfilled promises that he has made over the years: job creation, fight against corruption, holding leaders accountable. In fact, more jobs have been lost, corruption is still on the increase and leaders still do as they please.

When the razzmatazz of the ANC birthday bash has died down, the party will still find itself leaderless (Zuma has become a nonentity and is on the way out). Oliver Tambo and former leaders of his ilk must be turning in their graves to see how a once powerful organisation has become inept, corrupt and split asunder.

Not only is the ANC suffering, but also the country as a whole. When will good sense and clean governance prevail? Let’s hope December will deliver the goods.

Cliff Buchler

George