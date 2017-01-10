Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Much of a muchness

10 January 2017 - 05:55 AM
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

Same old, same old, from ANC president Jacob Zuma. Unfulfilled promises that he has made over the years: job creation, fight against corruption, holding leaders accountable. In fact, more jobs have been lost, corruption is still on the increase and leaders still do as they please.

When the razzmatazz of the ANC birthday bash has died down, the party will still find itself leaderless (Zuma has become a nonentity and is on the way out). Oliver Tambo and former leaders of his ilk must be turning in their graves to see how a once powerful organisation has become inept, corrupt and split asunder.

Not only is the ANC suffering, but also the country as a whole. When will good sense and clean governance prevail? Let’s hope December will deliver the goods.

Cliff Buchler
George

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa has two routes he can take to ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
UCT: The zombies have taken over the institution
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Hlaudi’s power — the mask has slipped
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cyril’s chilling picks, and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: Ailing ANC has lost touch with ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.