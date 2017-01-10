LETTER: Leaders need to step up

It is becoming commonplace for top ANC leaders to publicly bemoan misconduct within the party. They now freely acknowledge the prevalence of factionalism, buying of branches, looting of public money and much other wrongdoing.

These public admissions are better than the previous denialism, since they hold out the possibility of corrective action. But we expect more of these leaders. They should also acknowledge their own responsibility for this sad state of affairs. In most public organisations, and in some businesses, if an organisation has become seriously defective, the head takes responsibility and offers to resign.

Not so in the ANC. Leaders complain about problems without admitting failure as if only others are to blame. Yet the top six have enormous powers that could be used for corrective action such as removing incompetent deployees. Many parliamentary chairs of committees are notorious examples of bad Luthuli House deployments, as are key positions in the National Prosecuting Authority and the police.

With the prospect of ANC elections coming up, we expect candidates to tell us what they intend to do about all this abuse of power should they be elected. In recent off-the-cuff remarks, Cyril Ramaphosa is reported to have said that the ANC is riddled with corruption, factionalism and bad leaders who say one thing and do the opposite. That could be a good start from this prominent candidate. But it is not enough to rebuild confidence in the leadership. He and others who seek office will have to spell out clearly how they intend to set about cleaning out the rot that he admits is pervasive.

For instance, as the chairman of the ANC national deployment committee, is he willing to make a commitment to remove dead wood? As chairman of the political committee of the ANC in Parliament, is he willing to allow ANC MPs to elect their caucus leaders and chairs of committees? This used to happen in the first parliament, and then Luthuli House stepped in and made all the appointments, which emasculated caucus.

Platitudes and moralising will not do. They have to spell out what actual measures they will take to correct the awful condition of the ANC they want to lead.

Prof Ben Turok (a real veteran of the Treason Trial, prison, exile and Parliament)

