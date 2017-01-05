LETTER: Taiwan trip makes sense

So the ANC government says Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga of the DA should not visit Taiwan as this is against the policy of the ANC. Thousands of South Africans believe the policy is wrong, just as we believed that the policy of apartheid was wrong. If the ANC wants to stop South Africans from going to Taiwan, they must pass a law to stop us doing so. I believe the courts will rubbish such a law, and if a policy is wrong, we need to reject it.

China is not a charity. The Chinese trade with SA because it suits them. Let the ANC kowtow to China, but Taiwan is, in fact, an independent, democratic state. Like the UK’s dispute with Argentina over the Falklands Islands, it is for the people of Taiwan to decide whether they want to be part of China or not.

Tshwane is a political entity, and Msimanga as its mayor carries out a governmental function. If he used a diplomatic passport to go there, why shouldn’t he do so?

All this is in addition to the fact that we have reciprocal representatives and trade relations with Taiwan. How ridiculous can we get?

J Price

Via e-mail