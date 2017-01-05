LETTER: Maths needs new sums

Maths teachers should be paid five times more than their current salary package on condition they improve the performance of pupils. If they fail to improve pupil performance, they should return to their original salaries.

You cannot pay someone who teaches life orientation the same as someone who teaches maths. Maths is a scarce-skill subject. If the government wants maths teachers to do more, it should pay them more.

SA needs a single coordinated organisation to champion the interests of maths educators. The Association of Mathematics Educators of SA and the South African Mathematics Foundation have done nothing to improve conditions for maths teachers.

They have been meeting every year for the past 23 years, yet there has been no tangible change. All they do is join the chorus of people who complain that SA continues to be at the bottom of the list of countries as far as mathematics performance is concerned.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is trying to resolve the maths crisis in the country, but she needs to find time in her schedule to meet maths teachers and listen to the challenges they face.

It is not enough to simply meet with experts and policy makers.

At the end of the day, the implementation of policies rests with the educators and it is therefore important to prioritise their needs, especially during important gatherings such as the recent maths indaba held in Pretoria.

If the government does not prioritise maths teachers we will continue to have the problem of the most competent performers being recruited to high-paying jobs in the private and nongovernmental sectors.

Hendrick Makaneta

Via e-mail