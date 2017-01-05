LETTER: Citizens do SA proud

Reflections on the year to which we have just bid farewell will generate a range of emotions. We may not agree on a single defining moment, but what we will undoubtedly agree on is the character of our national brand, which came to the fore in vivid colour.

In the 22nd year of our democracy, our people and institutions were tested, and as we embrace the new year, we can say without equivocation that we have emerged stronger and more resilient than before. Once again, South African citizens have demonstrated that we are able to stand against challenges and stand together to create conditions for change.

This spirit has been manifest in, among others, the government and business coming together to find solutions to the challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality. Consistent efforts to address these have seen SA retain its investment ratings despite expectations to the contrary.

We have also demonstrated we are a nation that upholds the principle of ubuntu. We started the year with Operation Hydrate, which saw millions of litres of water being donated to people affected by one of the most serious droughts our country has experienced. We concluded the year with Operation SA, which saw millions of rand being collected for the people of Syria.

Brand SA urges citizens to build on the spirit of active citizenship that has arisen in recent years. This spirit will ensure the durability of our democracy and, ultimately, the continued global competitiveness of our national brand.

Dr KLM Makhubela

CEO, Brand SA