LETTER: Wish for year of balance

All creatures are migratory and territorial by nature; migration is natural and instinctive and based on supply and demand. Natural migration enriches the world and restores balance in nature and the human world. Unnatural and accelerated migration disturbs the balance.

The root causes of unnatural migration over time were imperialism, colonialism, ideology, religious persecution, slavery and greed, leading to plundering of resources, disturbing ways of living and destruction of the environment.

In 2016, the world experienced an unprecedented wave of refugees, overheating migration of the unnatural kind. This was caused by ideologies as well as action and inaction of world leaders. Millions of innocent people became unavoidable collateral damage. In prosperous times migration is welcomed, mostly for selfish reasons. In difficult times, the first victims are normally the latest immigrants.

The need for proper control to ensure the orderly movement of people cannot be faulted. However, tendencies by populists and right-wing politicians to place blanket restrictions on the movement of people who look and believe differently marks a return to the dark ages. Their aim is to largely freeze the world as it is today in terms of migration, even to turn the clock back by finding ways of ridding their countries of unwelcome immigrants.

One cannot help wondering what the state of the Americas, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and others would be today if the native inhabitants had had the power and the will to close their borders as leaders in Europe and elsewhere want to do today. Of course, so-called progress in western terms would have been slower. However, enrichment through orderly and natural migration could still take place over time, without the plundering of their resources, enslavement of their people and destruction of their way of living.

Nature, driven by need, retains a balance — mankind, driven by greed, ideologies and lust for power, has lost the plot at the expense of the most vulnerable and of our beautiful planet.

May 2017 be marked by leadership searching for a balance between need and greed; placing people and our planet first; being sensitive to the suffering of those caught in the whirlpool of ideologies and power struggles; and, above all, striving for a more inclusive and tolerant world.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag