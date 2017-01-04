LETTER: Obama’s war on peace

Outgoing US President Barack Obama’s parting shot at the Trump administration and Israel has revealed his true colours. It is antisemitic and evil. The decades-long peace process after 1967 that was predicated on "land for peace", as enshrined in UN Security Council resolution 242, has in effect been killed. All that was called for from the Arab side was recognition of Israel in exchange for land to form a new entity — a Palestinian state.

But last Friday’s resolution says Israel has no right to any of the land; that the presence of Israelis on that land — including the Western Wall — is illegal. The upshot is that Israel will give no land and the Arabs will give no peace.

The other thing the resolution does is annul the bilateral agreements central to the peace process Israel signed with the Palestine Liberation Organisation. This enjoined the sides to commit to the bilateral framework for resolving conflict. In signing the agreements, the Palestinians committed to not going to the UN or any other international body to coerce a settlement with Israel.

That they have done so is a breach of these agreements. Obama has destroyed not only all prospects for peace, but all prospects for a Palestinian state. He has also destroyed any prospect of an Israeli withdrawal from disputed land, and has weakened the UN’s dependence on funding from the White House and the Republican-controlled Congress; a UN that faces massive cuts after the change in US administration in January.

Rodney Mazinter

Camps Bay