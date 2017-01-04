LETTER: Battle Zuma cannot duck

Jacob Zuma has proved to be a political survivor par excellence. Despite being mired in one debilitating scandal after another, he has become a consummate manipulator, employing Fabian tactics to surreptitiously evade accountability — political, legal and constitutional. These dubious tactics will continue to be used to cling to his office, until he is obliged to surrender the presidency of the ANC — not the country — at the ANC’s elective conference in December.

The legal cases in which he is involved, such as the spy tapes case and the review of the state capture finding of the former public protector will start to play themselves out, subject to any artificial delays. What cannot be delayed is the succession saga, which promises to be a battle royal. With less than a year left, the battle lines are beginning to be drawn, with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on the one hand and AU Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on the other as the principal and formidable contenders.

The contestation between these two powerful and important contestants will be tense, acrimonious and nail-biting. While this takes place, Zuma will be fighting to retain his position and authority in the ANC, racked by dissension, thereby producing a paralysis in government. Fortunately, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will retain his position and continue with his excellent work in keeping the economy afloat and avoiding the dreaded

junk status. He will prove to be the shining

light in a problematic political and arduous economic situation.

Democracy has taken root in the native soil of SA. We as a nation have made and continue to make progress in relation to democratic governance, despite the problematic nature of the body politic and the fractious nature of party politics, particularly in the ANC, that will continue this year. The ANC, after more than 20 years in office, is in a process of electoral decline, which is likely to continue.

Our country will continue on the path of a maturing democracy that has inordinate political potential with its inordinate human and natural resources. With its manifold problems, SA will remain intensely interesting and fascinating, and will weather the political storms that are likely to occur in 2017.

Prof George Devenish

Via e-mail