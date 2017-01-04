Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Barnes faces tough times

04 January 2017 - 05:57 AM
South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: SUPPLIED
South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: SUPPLIED

One of the more obvious signs of a descent into Third World neglect are nonfunctioning and broken public clocks. The iconic clock above the main post office in Durban’s CBD has been correct just twice a day for almost a year now, despite my seemingly failed attempts to alert the CEO, Mark Barnes.

Since electronic communication with the Post Office is as nonfunctioning as their clocks, I resorted to writing a letter, which I attempted to post at my local Kloof post office just before Christmas. Unfortunately, I was again thwarted as the branch had run out of stamps.

Mr Barnes, I fear your problems run far deeper than broken clocks and you will have your work cut out for you in 2017.

Chris Powell
Kloof

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
How China perceives SA as an investor destination ...
Opinion
2.
ANC outrage over mayor’s Taipei trip just a smoke ...
Opinion
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ANC Women's League the voice ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Will Zuma be dumped?
Opinion
5.
Government misses an important point in fracas ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.