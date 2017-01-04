LETTER: Barnes faces tough times

One of the more obvious signs of a descent into Third World neglect are nonfunctioning and broken public clocks. The iconic clock above the main post office in Durban’s CBD has been correct just twice a day for almost a year now, despite my seemingly failed attempts to alert the CEO, Mark Barnes.

Since electronic communication with the Post Office is as nonfunctioning as their clocks, I resorted to writing a letter, which I attempted to post at my local Kloof post office just before Christmas. Unfortunately, I was again thwarted as the branch had run out of stamps.

Mr Barnes, I fear your problems run far deeper than broken clocks and you will have your work cut out for you in 2017.

Chris Powell

Kloof